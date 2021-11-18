Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $217,885.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $217,885.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00217188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

