ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

NYSE ZIM opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

