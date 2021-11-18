ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZIM traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.47. 6,700,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,927. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

