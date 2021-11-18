ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $31,882,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,021,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,950,098 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 179,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,127. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.