ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $77.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,021,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,950,098 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

