Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $356.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.13 and its 200-day moving average is $246.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $358.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

