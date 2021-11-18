Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Sells $1,280,885.00 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

