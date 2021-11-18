Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Hold Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

ZYME stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $911.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

