-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 3,275,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,444 shares of company stock worth $3,866,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.