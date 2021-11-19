-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,293,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 532,541 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

