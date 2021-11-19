$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Baozun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

