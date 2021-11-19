$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE RC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ready Capital by 128.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

