$0.52 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

