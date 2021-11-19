$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

