-$0.69 EPS Expected for Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.78). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aadi Bioscience.

AADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Director Caley Castelein bought 259,998 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 70.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 107,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

