$0.87 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.82. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 47,932,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,041,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

