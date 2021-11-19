$0.92 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

