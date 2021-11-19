$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Copart posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $152.87. 46,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

