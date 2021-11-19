$1.11 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.00. International Paper reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 207,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $575,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 442,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

