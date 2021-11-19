$1.13 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a twelve month low of $189.57 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average is $267.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

