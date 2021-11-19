-$1.23 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.42. 210,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,245. The company has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after buying an additional 84,335 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

