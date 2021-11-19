-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce ($1.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.63). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSHA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 106,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,595. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

