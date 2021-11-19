$1.59 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,837. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,429,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.