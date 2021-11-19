$1.59 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.
In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,837. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,429,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LITE opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
