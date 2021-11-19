11,022 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 187.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100,531 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

