11,587 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,821,000 after purchasing an additional 643,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 434,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.