$130.30 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to announce $130.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $517.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $520.35 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $529.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 6,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

