13,600 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $304.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

