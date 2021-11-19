$14.38 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $14.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.15 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.51 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,829 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,484. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

