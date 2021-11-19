$141.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $141.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $119.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $599.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

