$141.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $141.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $119.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $599.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.