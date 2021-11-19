17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.28.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

