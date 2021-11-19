17 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $401.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $402.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

