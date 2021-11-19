17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Sony Group accounts for about 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

