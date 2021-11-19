17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.93. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2,047 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YQ shares. Bank of America lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $103.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,248 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 833,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 255,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 702,568 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

