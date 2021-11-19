1,713 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average of $193.09.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,508 shares of company stock worth $4,494,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.