$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $21.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $71.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $158,037,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLMN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 968,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,717. The firm has a market cap of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.