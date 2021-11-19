22,401 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

