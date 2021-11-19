23,714 Shares in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $719.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

