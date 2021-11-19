$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $77.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.33 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.93 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,585. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $305.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

