$32.49 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $32.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.00 on Friday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

