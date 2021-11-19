$322.53 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $322.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

NYSE:LPI traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,501. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

