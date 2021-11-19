3,280 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 103,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

