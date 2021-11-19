$34.96 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post $34.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. GAN posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,848 shares of company stock worth $4,712,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 8,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. GAN has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

