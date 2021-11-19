360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT Raised to $35.15 at Citigroup

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.99 to $35.15 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.