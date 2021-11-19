$378.57 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post sales of $378.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.30 million. Welbilt reported sales of $320.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,681,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

