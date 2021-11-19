4,455 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.41 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

