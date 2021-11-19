$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $6,465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $92,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 23.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.