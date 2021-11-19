49,746 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,746 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $6,350,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294,231 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

