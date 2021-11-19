55,749 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $15,652,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $12.66 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $845.94 million, a PE ratio of 211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

