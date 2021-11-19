559,083 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 559,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Foresight Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Foresight Acquisition Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.