$57.27 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $57.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.70 million to $57.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $238.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 1,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,078. The company has a market cap of $877.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

